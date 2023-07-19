Home page World

Martina Lippl

A severe storm swept over South Tyrol on Tuesday. Strong gusts of wind simply tore off roofs and trees fell like matchsticks.

Bolzano – It was quite short, but the damage is enormous. A violent thunderstorm hit South Tyrol on Tuesday afternoon. Houses and buildings were simply covered, in the Dolomites (Italy) trees simply snapped over. The force of nature can be seen on videos. The firefighters were in constant use. Air rescuers from the Aiut Alpin emergency helicopter had to save hikers from the mountains.

“The main problem this time was the wind with impressive numbers,” tweeted state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin. Several weather stations in South Tyrol recorded wind speeds of over 90 km/h:

Salorno 104 km/h

St Walburg 94 km/h

Obervintl 93 km/h

Brunico 91 km/h

Grasstein 90 km/h

The strong thunderstorm front in South Tyrol came from the north across the Puster Valley and later to Bozen. Within a few hours, storms with violent gusts, heavy rain and hail swept across the Alps.

Severe weather in South Tyrol: A storm front with storm, hail and heavy rain caused devastating damage. © Screenshot Twitter/ Montage

“Memorable storm day” in South Tyrol – 4500 lightning bolts registered

The weather expert gives another number for the “memorable storm day”. On Tuesday, more than 4,500 lightning bolts were registered throughout South Tyrol, “this is the second highest value since measurements began in 2010”.

Storm raged in South Tyrol: gusts of wind tear roofs off houses

Huge gusts of wind raged in South Tyrol. Tore the roofs off the houses. In Bruneck alone, 27 roofs were damaged. A house had to be evacuated. A video shows how the violent storm lifts the roof of the building. The South Tyrol fire brigade shared the short clip from Brunico on Twitter.

Storms in South Tyrol: Flying roofs and loose components – flooded basements and apartments

Trees fell across the country. Several streets had to be closed. The first emergency calls were received by the fire brigade at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and then it followed in quick succession. According to their own statements, the fire brigades in South Tyrol recorded more than 300 operations. In addition to gusts of wind, heavy rain also caused problems. Apartments and cellars were flooded, and water also penetrated company buildings. There was also occasional hail.

Storms in South Tyrol: trees fell, streets and cellars were flooded. © Screenshot Facebook LFV South Tyrol

Bizarre video of storms in Italy – trees fall like matches

In the Dolomites east of Cortina d’Ampezzo, trees simply snapped. The storms left a trail of destruction in the mountain slopes and in the villages. In advance, some weather experts had warned of a very dangerous situation in the southern and southeastern Alps. The first model calculations showed a corridor with very strong and extremely strong gusts of wind and with very large hail many hours beforehand.

Severe weather in South Tyrol: rescue helicopter Aiut Alpin saves hikers in shorts from mountain distress

The helicopter team went out three times to help six mountain hikers in need. As soon as the thunderstorm had passed on Tuesday afternoon, the first alert was received by the Aiut Alpin emergency doctor helicopter. The hikers had been surprised by the thunderstorm and had obviously not been prepared at all for a storm.

“When the climbers started, it was still very hot. They were all in shorts and not prepared for possible thunderstorms,” ​​said an Aiut Alpin flight rescuer from Aiut Alpin to the South Tyrolean news portal stol.it. The rescue operations at the various locations proved difficult. The hikers – two tourists from England, two Italians and two climbers from New Zealand were hypothermic. However, an examination in the hospital was not necessary.

On the Balkans had to go into state of emergency at the weekend to be called out. Videos on social networks documented the extent of the destruction. Storms hit parts of Serbia and Romania were hit. (ml)