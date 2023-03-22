Long journeys, relocations or oversized expenses can place an excessive load on some cars. For this the roof bars are used to increase cargo space. But choosing the exact model or mounting them can be difficult. So here is a quick universal guide to make the most of this useful element also called “roof bars“.

Roof rack or roof rack

THE luggage rack they are accessories made up of two components: bars And fixing plateswhich with the help of special accessories as cargo boxes And retention bandsallow to increase the load capacity of the vehicle. The roof bars they are very useful for transporting bulky objects, which otherwise would not fit in the passenger compartment or trunk of the car. In fact, they are mounted on the roof and are usually built in iron or aluminummaterials capable of creating a hard surface on which to fit accessories or store loads.

Which bars to choose? Information

To choose the best barsyou must first measure the width of the roof and make sure that do not protrude from the sides of the vehicle. Typically brands use two types of materials to make the crossbars:

Steel: usually of rectangular profile, very resistant and economical.

Even if they are cheap, steel bars are more resistant to shocks and heavy loads

Aluminum: more aerodynamic in shape and therefore less noisy at high speeds.

More expensive than the steel equivalent, but being more efficient, they have a positive impact on consumption on long journeys

The most important variable is represented by fixing points already positioned on the car by the manufacturing plant. Being of various types, it is on the basis of this that the compatible coupling systems are chosen. In total there are 5 categories to choose from:

Anchorage between the door and the pillar Fixed points, usually hidden by a plastic molding. High longitudinal bar, allows the hooks to pass underneath it. Low longitudinal bar, which requires different types of anchoring. System for gutterrequires specific hooks similar to vices that take advantage of the metal finish.

How much do roof bars cost?

The roof bars I’m an accessory to easy to find both online than in auto accessories stores. When searching, keep in mind the measurements of the width of the roof and the fixing systems listed above. At the time of purchase, either with independent research or with a spare parts dealer, know the model of the car and the license plate number will help you choose the best accessory.

Once the category of bars suitable for our needs has been chosen, it will be enough to choose the material between steel And aluminum: the former start at a price of approx €30while the latter from about €60.

Small variations in the cost may depend on the different fixing plates, but in general as the quality of the materials increases, so will the price.

How to mount the roof bars?

As mentioned above the mounting systems are different, but some rules will help in any case.

Close attention should always be paid to painted surfaces, possibly cover them with a cloth to avoid damage.

If the operation proves difficult, the help of a second person can facilitate assembly.

Always pay attention to how tight screws and bolts are: if they are too slow, the vibrations could disengage the bars; if, on the other hand, they are overtightened, the bodywork could be damaged. The usage of torque wrenches allows you to fix the bars according to the factory indications.

In general, the two bars must be placed at one distance of about 75 cm from each otheras most of the adaptable accessories have this size.

Roof racks are often designed for different vehicles and are therefore adjustable in width. When inserting the cross bars inside the anchor plates, it is advisable not to lock them in position immediately, but to wait after having fixed the elements to the car before tightening everything. This avoids bending the supports or the bars themselves.

Fitting the bars isn’t difficult, but paying attention is very important

Now you can proceed with the assembly according to the different anchoring systems:

1) Anchorage between pillar and door

Open the car doors.

Gently place the rubber side plates in line with the holes (when present) on top of the upright.

Use the bolt (usually included in the set) and a wrench of the same size to hold the elements in place, without tightening them completely.

Accurately align the plate.

Now secure the stands in place and tighten the fixing points.

Be careful not to pull the retaining plate too far, as this may damage the bodywork

2) Fixed points

Find the lids along the plastic molding on the roof and open them without breaking the clips.

Line up the bars with the holes.

Use the bolts and a hex key to secure everything.

Tighten all bolts to the specific torque indicated on the assembly sheet.

Carefully replace the caps for the moldings, so as not to leave the points of attachment to the weather later

3) High longitudinal bar

Position the first transversal bar about 15/20 cm from the door upright, above the longitudinal bars.

Position the second bar approximately 55/60 cm behind the post.

Use the bindings around the longitudinal bars by tightening them with the suggested method.

Secure everything with hex keys and bolts.

Usually the attachment points are marked along the longitudinal bars.

4) Low longitudinal bar

Being a twin of the previous one, the positioning of the bars remains unchanged. What changes is the coupling system, which will not be able to “embrace” the longitudinal bar, but will tighten it laterally. The rest of the steps remain unchanged.

One of the most popular mounting methods.

5) Bars for bodywork with gutter

On some dated cars And commercial vehicles at the edges of the roof there are the “grondine”. Also in this case, the fixing points are not always indicated by the factory. So if possible keep the distance of 75cm between the cross bars and use the clamps to tighten the finish on the car.

Be careful not to bend the finish useful for water dissipation

Recommendations for use and legislation

It must be remembered that by placing objects on the roof, automatically yes will raise the center of gravity of the car. So you have to stay Be careful how you arrange your loads in order to do not alter excessively the dynamics of the car. It is therefore advisable to store the heavier weights inside the boot, to keep the vehicle’s center of gravity low. Furthermore, there are some rules to follow when placing space on the roof: the maximum load to be stored on the luggage rack is indicated in the instruction booklet, but generally it is about 75kg; the encumbrance can protrude 30 cm laterally And rear for 1/3 of the length of the carWhile it is forbidden to make them protrude forwards; all objects placed on the roof rack bars must be securely secured before departure to avoid losing the load during the journey.

