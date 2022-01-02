The roof of the South African parliament building in Cape Town has collapsed after a fire that broke out in the building on Sunday morning. The top floor, where the House of Commons met, was also damaged. That is what international news agencies write. After hours of extinguishing the fire, the South African fire brigade is only partially under control. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The cause of the fire, which mainly rages on the third floor of one of the side parts of the parliament building, is unclear. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has told reporters that there has been an arrest and that the person in question is being questioned, according to Reuters news agency. The president and a Cape Town councilor also said the sprinkler system and fire alarm were likely not working properly.

It is the second fire in the South African parliament building in a year. In March, part of a floor of the oldest part of the building caught fire. The damage was limited by the quick response of the fire brigade. The fire of Sunday morning rages in a later built part.