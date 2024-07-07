Jalisco.- The vault either ceiling of a homein Saint Peter, municipality of Tlaquepaque, collapse and injured at least four peopleincluding a little girlon Saturday night; they immediately came rescuers.

It is reported that this collapse either collapse It happened in a house on the streets of Teapan and Mata Redonda, in Saint PeterWhat collapsed was an area of ​​4 by 7 meters (28 square meters).

According to a report by Civil Protection of Jaliscothe injured are two adult malesaged 22 and 30, one lady 58 years old, and a 7 year old girl age. The first three suffered minor injuries, but the girl did have serious injuries.

Moment when the girl is being treated. Photos: Courtesy of PC Jalisco

The injured were immediately treated by paramedics and firefighters.

It was established that the 30-year-old man was carrying out repairs on the roof when the collapse occurred.

It was learned that the roof or vault was in poor condition due to lack of maintenance over the years. The rest of the house has structural damage.

The site is a 50 by 50 meter (2,500 square meter) plot of land, with several small farms, although in this case only one of them was the one that suffered the collapse.