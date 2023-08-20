The match between La Equidad and Junior, at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, could not be completed: the game was suspended in replacement time, after referee assistant number 2, Elkin Echavarría, was hit by an object thrown from the grandstand occupied by visiting fans.

The match was tied 0-0 and at the time of the attack on the judge, the VAR was reviewing a controversial action: Yoiver González had scored for La Equidad, but in the end, the center-back Diego Ulloa, with the help of video arbitration, annulled the goal by a previous hand from Brayan Fernández.

Four minutes into the game, Equidad had the first approach to a goal, with an overflow on the wing that ended in a Castro pass to the middle, without Lloreda reaching it.

Junior gradually took possession, Reyes moved Martínez and González, exchanging them so that the Venezuelan could contribute more in attack and through the center of the field. At minute 12, Cariaco had a clear corner kick, which was close to scoring an Olympic goal.

In the 32nd minute, Equidad warned again with an error by Fuentes, leaving the ball to Castro, a creeping center and Chaverra defined the goal without direction, but the action was annulled for being offside.

Things got complicated for Junior at minute 36, Deiber Caicedo was injured and Enamorado entered in his place. Next, Equidad had the two clearest goals, Camacho’s previous shot and Mele took it out, down to the post. On the corner kick, Lloreda smashed a ball into the post.

The visit did not find clarity again in attack and lost rhythm and Equidad took advantage of that, to come back with a powerful shot from Lima, at minute 42. At the end of the first half, the visit had the goal in Lloreda, one-on-one with Mele and the Uruguayan he stopped the action.

At the start of the second half, Equidad tried with Rojas in a cross shot, which went very close to Mele’s goal.

At minute 57, Junior made three changes, removing González, Bacca and Moreno, sending Lencina, Pacheco and Berrío onto the field. From that moment on, the visit signed a 4-4-1-1, sending Pacheco to make long runs in attack and defense on the wing.

At minute 76, Castro was sent off for allegedly assaulting Enamorado, but the VAR called the center back to review the action and also showed José Enamorado the red card. Junior’s attacker previously pulled the rival’s hair.

In the seven minutes of addition, it was more Junior’s despair of playing long, without precision to connect with Lencina. Chaverra had a free kick shot at minute 94, which was saved by Mele.

The attack on his assistant referee forced the central defender Diego Ulloa to end the game due to lack of guarantees and now we will have to wait for the Disciplinary Committee’s decision on the final score of the match.

