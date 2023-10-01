Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.- Various people are trapped under the rubble after the roof of the Church will collapseSanta Cruz in Ciudad Madero in the state of Tamaulipas.

This Sunday, October 1, the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson reported the collapse of the roof in the church located on Chihuahua and Nuevo León streets in Ciudad Madero, when a mass was registered.

They went to the scene of the incident 7 units of the National Guard and State Guard, two of Civil Protection and seven of the Red Cross.

The Mexican Red Cross Tamaulipas delegation reported that "Personnel from the #USAR Team, Search and Rescue Specialists in Collapsed Structures, as well as Medical Emergency Technicians from the Mexican Red Cross Tamaulipas Delegation, are on their way to provide support to the Red Cross delegation in South Zone in rescue maneuvers to free people who were trapped under the rubble caused by the collapse in the city of Madero."

Likewise, the elements of the Civil Protection of Tamaulipas are carrying out maneuvers to rescue the people who were inside the church when the collapse occurred.

So far the authorities They have not reported the number of people injured in the roof collapse. According to local media, there were people dead at the scene, however, this has not been officially confirmed.