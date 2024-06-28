In the last few hours, an emergency occurred that left one person dead and six injured, after the collapse of a part of the roof of the New Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

According to reports, the emergency occurred after a night of heavy rainfall, which not only caused the cancellation of dozens of flights at the airport but also left several areas of the city submerged under water.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) work at the site where the roof of the Airport terminal collapsed. Photo:AFP Share

“Around 5:00 a.m. (06:30 p.m. Thursday, Colombia time), the canopy outside Terminal 1 of the airport collapsed,” IGI Airport Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani told Indian news agency ANI.

“One person died and around six people were injured,” The police officer added that all the injured were stable and that several teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were at the scene.

Given this situation, all aircraft departures from Terminal 1 were canceled until 2:00 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m.) and the check-in counters were closed, the New Delhi airport said in a statement.

Although initially the flights that landed at said terminal remained operational for the first few hours, they were later transferred to terminals 2 and 3, whose activity was not affected, added the statement published in X.

Indian Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told the media that they would start “a thorough investigation” to find the reasons for the collapse, arguing that it was due to a technical problem aggravated by the heavy rains experienced by New Delhi.

He also announced compensation of 2 million rupees (about 24,000 dollars) for the family of the deceased and 300,000 rupees (almost 3,600 dollars) for the injured.

It happened, according to rescuers, months after a renovation project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo:AFP Share

Difficult weather conditions in New Delhi

The scorching summer that scorched New Delhi residents until just a few days ago was quickly replaced on Friday by a massive storm that brought down nearly four times as much rain as on a normal day in June, flooding neighborhoods and causing streets to collapse.

The Indian capital recorded this June 28 heavy rains that caused flooding in several neighborhoods, affecting the nearly 22 million inhabitants.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rainfall will continue over the weekend in New Delhi.

