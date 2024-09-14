EMERCOM: Warehouse with cars caught fire in Stavropol, building roof collapsed

A warehouse with cars caught fire in Stavropol. The roof of the burning building collapsed, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional office reported on its website Telegram-channel.

A major fire occurred in the area of ​​3rd Yugo-Zapadny Proezd. According to rescuers, the roof of the building caught fire over an area of ​​200 square meters, after which the roof collapsed. At the time of the fire, three cars were parked inside the warehouse. There was no information about injured people.

22 firefighters and six units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the flames. Footage from the scene shows the Emergencies Ministry employees extinguishing smoking walls, furniture inside the building and other objects. At the time of reporting, the fire was localized.

Earlier, a major fire occurred in Kizlyar, Dagestan — a building on the territory of a fish factory caught fire. It is specified that no one was hurt as a result of the incident. Firefighters extinguished the open fire on 800 square meters.