A roof box with battery should provide extra range. We do have our doubts about the weight distribution.

In the previous article here on Autoblog we talked about the BMW M3 CSL, among other things. That was the first BMW road car with a carbon roof. Despite the fact that a standard roof does not weigh much either, BMW did it not only for a lower weight, but also for a lower center of gravity. Less weight high in the car is only better.

So we had to frown when we heard Ford’s idea to develop a roof box with a battery. A somewhat decent battery soon weighs 100 kilograms or more. How do you lift such a battery? And how do you confirm it? And what about the driving characteristics? Those questions are bubbling up.

New patent from Ford

The product is not yet available at the Ford dealer. Ford has filed a patent for a roof box with a battery. The intention is that you can use it if you are somewhere where there are no charging stations, especially for electric off-roaders. So instead of a jerry can you have an extra battery pack with you. A keen reader (RDale) of it Lightning Forum (for the electric pickup) came across the patent.

It clearly shows a roof box with battery. At least, thanks to the plug that comes out, it seems to be a battery. Cooling slots are provided to keep the battery at the right temperature. What is special is that the car can draw its energy from the battery while driving. There is a module that monitors where the electric motor can best get its energy from.

Roof box with battery: will it work?

In short, the idea seems to be totally awesome. After that weight, then. Most cars have a roof load of 50 to 100 kilograms. As mentioned, with a battery you will soon be on much more. Then that weight will also be exactly where you don’t want it.

And if there is a car that you do not want to make top heavy, then it is a 4×4 or pickup that are already a lot higher and less stable. Especially since Ford once had an issue in the 1990s Ford Explorers that rolled over… Maybe they lower the top speed to a safe, er, 10 km / h when the roof box with battery is mounted? Good for the range…

Through: Inside EVs

Read more? These are the heaviest cars in the Netherlands!

This article Roof box with battery for electric 4×4s appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Roof #box #battery #electric #4x4s