Government, Ronzulli: “FI loyal also out of respect for Berlusconi”

Support for the Meloni government, also out of respect for the memory of Silvio Berlusconi: says the leader of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli, participating in the Affaritaliani event, the Piazza, in Ceglie Messapica. After a video tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, Ronsulli underlined: “It becomes difficult for me to tell just one anecdote, I would have to tell about whole afternoons spent discussing politics, about Italy. President Berlusconi highly esteemed Giorgia Meloni and he was the one who had opened the doors to women in government and in parliament. It was more difficult for him to accept that Forza Italia was no longer the driving force of the coalition and this had an influence and I understand it in what were the days that followed. tense days not so much for the formation itself, but on the delegations, on the ministers, I myself was the protagonist of that slow start in the formation of the government. All legitimate and necessary positions “, adds Ronzulli. “That said, President Belrusconi has never questioned this government. Fozra Italia will always support this government, we must do it for President Berlusconi, first of all”, commented Ronzulli: “Nobody will make the government dance in Forza Italy”.

