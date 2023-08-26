Government, Ronzulli: “FI loyal also out of respect for Berlusconi”

Support for the Meloni government, also out of respect for the memory of Silvio Berlusconi: says the leader of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli, participating in the Affaritaliani event, the Piazza, in Ceglie Messapica. After a video tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, Ronsulli underlined: “It becomes difficult for me to tell just one anecdote, I would have to tell about whole afternoons spent discussing politics, about Italy. President Berlusconi highly esteemed Giorgia Meloni and he was the one who had opened the doors to women in government and in parliament. It was more difficult for him to accept that Forza Italia was no longer the driving force of the coalition and this had an influence and I understand it in what were the days that followed. tense days not so much for the formation itself, but on the delegations, on the ministers, I myself was the protagonist of that slow start in the formation of the government. All legitimate and necessary positions “, adds Ronzulli. “That said, President Belrusconi has never questioned this government. Fozra Italia will always support this government, we must do it for President Berlusconi, first of all”, commented Ronzulli: “Nobody will make the government dance in Forza Italy”.

Government: Ronzulli, relying on Renzi would be harakiri

“Who would put himself in the hands of a person who has also proved disloyal to Calenda? It would be harakiri”. Licia Ronzulli said this in La Piazza, the Affaritaliani kermesse in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi, in response to a question from Angelo Perrino on the possibility that the Center on which the leader of Italia Viva is working could enter the majority. “We are talking about the third hypothetical period of reality when it is said that he can come to Forza Italia. Today Renzi rediscovers himself as a guarantor because he has experienced on his skin, getting burned, what the executioner means. But our electorate does not trust him : a majority parliamentarian does not go towards an opposition party, I put my hand on the fire on the Forza Italia parliamentarians”, adds Ronzulli.

Banks: Ronzulli, we will make amendments, no confrontation in the government

On the taxation of the extra profits of the banks “there has not been a clash in the government. What secretary Tajani said is not on the merits of the measure, but on the method, on the possibility of talking about it collectively. FI will make some amendments, so that it is a one-off and that small banks are safeguarded”. This was stated by the group leader of FI in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli, participating in the Piazza, the Affaritaliani kermesse underway in Ceglie Messapica.

FI: Ronzulli, happy if the name Berlusconi is still in the symbol

“I would be happy if Berlusconi’s name continued to be present in the name and symbol of Forza Italia. But it is too intimate a choice of the family and I don’t feel like pulling anyone by the jacket. I thank the Berlusconi family, as manager of this party, for wanting to continue supporting Fozra Italia”. This was stated by the leader of Forza Italia in the Senate, Licia Ronzulli, participating in La Piazza, the Affaritaliani kermesse underway in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi.

