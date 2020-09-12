“The place is your identify from? That is an Arabic identify, is not it? ”In Ronya Othmann’s novel“ Die Sommer ”, a German instructor in Munich asks her pupil Leyla. Leyla shakes her head. “Our Leyla can actually inform us one thing about Islam,” says the social research instructor and appears at her expectantly. And when the mom of her college good friend drives her house from a birthday celebration, she asks: “Do you quick on Ramadan? Is not it tough to develop up between cultures like that? Absolutely your father is strict? Does your mom put on a scarf? ”And when Leyla replies, no, we aren’t Muslims, no, we aren’t Arabs, no, we don’t pray at house and in addition don’t quick on Ramadan, however sure, my grandma and my aunts put on headscarves, that solely raises extra questions. If Leyla says we’re Yazidis, then the others will not even know what she’s speaking about. “Every part about Leyla all the time irritated everybody,” says the novel. “The native baker, the dentist, the pharmacist, the lecturers in school.” If Leyla says: “My father comes from Kurdistan”, the individuals reply: “There isn’t any Kurdistan.” She says: “My father comes from Syria “, Leyla thinks of her father and is ashamed.

Julia Encke Accountable editor for the options part of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Ronya Othmann was born in Munich in 1993, grew up there and shares with Leyla the irritation that she causes in others. Her mom is German, her father fled as a stateless Yezidi Kurd in 1980 from northeast Syria through Turkey to Germany. However irritation is on the similar time their capital. It’s the supply of her political élan, her productiveness, and her anger on the refusal of many to look carefully. “In Germany,” she says once we meet in Berlin this week, “you solely affiliate Yazidis with honor killings. Different issues are merely hidden, however all the pieces is so shut. “

Deal to the correct and left

Within the “taz” she wrote a column with the artist and author Cemile Sahin, “Orient Specific”, through which she remembered the genocide in one of many final episodes in mid-August, the fighter of the so-called “Islamic State” six o’clock Years in the past after they invaded Shingal, the unofficial capital of the Yazidi minority in Iraq. “The boys and previous ladies shot them, the ladies and youngsters took them as slaves for the IS fighters. The boys all served them as baby troopers, the ladies and women raped them. ”And that additionally has one thing to do with us in Germany: Taha Al-J is at the moment standing in Frankfurt. in courtroom accused of shopping for a five-year-old lady and her mom and exploiting them in his family in Fallujah along with his spouse, German ISIS supporter Jennifer W. With the intention to punish her, he’s mentioned to have chained the lady to the window in scorching warmth till she died of thirst. Jennifer W. might be tried on the Munich Larger Regional Courtroom.



Yazidis in entrance of a shrine in Iraq. A trauma institute is being arrange on the College of Dohuk to assist victims of the Islamic State.

:



Picture: dpa





Ronya Othmann’s journalistic texts are impressively sharp, and her perspective is so attention-grabbing as a result of within the battle towards ideologizations she distributes each to the correct and to the left. It’s there the place “Islamic criticism” is used as a pretext for xenophobia, simply as it’s there the place Islamism is relativized and performed down as “a part of the anti-colonial resistance”. If cross-fronts are shaped below the banner “collectively towards the correct”, for instance within the case of the # indivisible alliance, to which the Central Council of Muslims (ZMD) was the primary signatory, she is a type of who level out that the ZMD contains the affiliation of Turkish cultural associations in Europe, that are assigned to the right-wing extremist Grey Wolves, and the Islamic Middle Hamburg, which is subordinate to the chief cleric of Iran.