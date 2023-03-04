Man has already lost track. The how many open letter? And one fears that they won’t run out of stationery any time soon. “Dear Mr. Federal Chancellor”, “Armistice now” and “For Peace” wrote A, B and C celebrities from culture and the media and spoke out sometimes more, sometimes less clearly against arms deliveries to Ukraine. Other A, B and C celebrities, also from culture and media, who did not want to let this go unchallenged, wrote open letters in which they in turn spoke out in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine. (Just for information: I also signed an open letter for arms delivery.)

There seem to be two camps in this debate. That of the self-appointed pacifists and – the opposite of pacifist is bellicist – the camp of the bellicists, the warmongers. However, no one calls themselves a bellicose. The self-proclaimed pacifists accuse the others of being enthusiastic about war, while the others accuse the self-proclaimed pacifists of being self-righteous and unworldly. Everyone can probably agree that there is hardly anything more wrong than war. But it is not a question of war and peace, but of self-defense.

People are left defenseless at the mercy of criminals

Even in 2014, when the so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq took over entire regions, plundered, murdered and committed genocide against the Yazidis, the Left Party stuck to its dogma of not delivering weapons to war zones. Not even to the Kurds, who were about to be overrun by the Islamists. Well, weapons were delivered to the peshmerga anyway.



Ronya Othman

:



Image: Kat Menschik



But the discussions about the arms deliveries were similar to today. According to surveys, a majority of German arms deliveries were also rejected at that time. A political solution was demanded, reference was made to failures in the past, to German history, and it was said that IS could not be defeated with military means. Now, Iraq is not Ukraine, and war is not just war. In both cases, however, it is at least as wrong as war to hand over people defenseless to criminals.







The UN Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflicts, Pramila Patten, says that Russia is systematically using rape as a weapon of war against the Ukrainian civilian population. It is reported that Viagra is even given to Russian soldiers for this. We know that from other wars that people are raped not to win, but to destroy. When asked about the rapes by Russian soldiers, Sahra Wagenknecht, one of the two authors of the “Manifesto for Peace”, said on the program “Hart aber Fair” that it was just part of the war. This also happens in other wars. If you want to end that, you have to end the war.

torture centers and rapes

But that’s not true. Systematic rape is not inevitable in wars, nor is it collateral damage. It doesn’t happen because soldiers are away from home for too long and are under stress. No, rape takes place with the approval of superiors or even on orders. The rapes are not a secondary contradiction that will resolve themselves once the main contradiction (war) is resolved. Torture centers are set up in the territories occupied by Russia. Survivors report brutal mistreatment, mock executions and rapes. Some would be tortured to death. If you want to protect the Ukrainian civilian population, you also have to ensure that they do not fall under Russian occupation.







An end to the fighting does not mean peace. We can see that today in Syria, for example, in the areas that Assad reconquered. There is no longer fighting there, but torture, murder and rape in the prisons as ever. The ceasefire is like a graveyard truce.

Letters, neo-Nazis and John Lennon

So whoever speaks of peace must also mean peace. Anyone who is really serious about pacifism must discuss it again in this respect. Preferably before you sit down at your desk to write the next open letter. And once that’s done, there are a few other things to think about. A lot of things seem to have gotten pretty muddled these days. On the radio, a former Wehrmacht soldier tells (spot the mistake) what he thinks about tank deliveries to the Ukraine (spoiler: nothing at all).

At a “for peace” rally, one of the initiators explained that neo-Nazis and Reich citizens had no business there, only to offer the stage in the next breath to a man who had appeared at events of the New Right in the past. The icon of the German women’s movement prefers not to talk about sexualized violence against women. Self-proclaimed pacifists seem to sense the war frenzy everywhere except in the Kremlin. And at the end John Lennon is also played.