With five goals and seven assists In ten games, if Palmeiras manages to consecrate himself on Saturday against Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores, the label of figure of the contest already has an owner: Ronielson da Silva Barbosa, or simply Rony.

The 25-year-old striker keeps, like so many other prominent footballers, a story of overcoming that got his kickoff in football seven years ago at the humble Remo club in the city of Belém. But that further back preserves a greater sacrifice.

Rony was born in Magalhaes Barata, a neglected municipality in the Amazonian state of Pará, whose capital is Belém, a region where he grew up deprived and went hungry.

Abandoned since baby by his father and then by his mother, Rony and his four siblings grew up in the country with their grandmother, who died when they were still children and they had to manage to survive alongside their grandfather.

Rony holds the mark of Paulo Diaz in the duel between Palmeiras and River, for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

Rony helped him peel the manioc that he planted on the ground where the narrow mud house of Vila Quadro stood. With no toys and not even a good pair of shoes, what Rony had from the start was a ball to kick.

In Belém, to survive Rony worked as a laborer, motorcycle messenger and mechanic’s assistant, jobs that he was only able to leave in 2014 when he made his professional debut at that club.

After being two-time champion from Paraná, Rony was signed by Cruzeiro and later loaned to Náutico, where he caught the attention of Japanese football after scoring 11 goals in the Brazilian Second Division Championship.

He played for a year at Albirex Niigata and returned to Brazil in 2018. He had everything ready to put on the Botafogo shirt, but due to differences in negotiations he did not reach the Rio club. In that dispute, he almost signed with Corinthians, but Athletico Paranaense was his destiny. And there it began to shine brightly.

Abel Ferreira, DT of Palmeiras, greets his ace of spades after qualifying for the final of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: AP

Between 2018 and 2019 he played 73 games, scored 13 goals and won three cups: Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and the former Suruga Bank, the cup played by the J-League and Conmebol champions.

Palmeiras did not hesitate to invest more than 26 million reais (about 4.8 million dollars) to sign him for four years. However, Rony did not get off to a good start.

It was even mockery for months due to his continuous mistakes on the pitch, attributed, in part, to the decisions of Vanderlei Luxemburg, former coach of the Brazil National Team.

Everything changed for the extreme about three months ago with the arrival of Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

Source: EFE