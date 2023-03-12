Striker Rony decided and Palmeiras defeated São Bernardo by 1-0, this Saturday night (11) at Allianz Parque, to qualify for the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista. Owner of the best overall campaign in the first phase, Verdão awaits the other semifinals to meet its next opponent in the next phase.

The campaign owner @Paulistao 2023 continues in search of another cup! in rhythm of #OscarsThe #AcademiaAwards WINS! LET’S GO TO THE SEMIFINAL, CROWD THAT SINGS AND VIBRATES! Palmeiras 1×0 Sao Bernardo

⚽️ Ron#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/zTFHaBDnGh — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) March 11, 2023

Anyone who thought that Palmeiras would have an easy life playing at home was wrong. São Bernardo was brave in the first stage and ended up finishing seven times. But on the other side was one of the most efficient teams in Brazilian football today, Verdão, which managed to secure the victory just before the break.

In the 41st minute, Gabriel Menino received the ball on the right end and crossed to the middle of the area, where Rony anticipated it to get rid of the opponent’s marking and head freely to overcome goalkeeper Alex Alves.

The quarterfinals of the Paulista Championship continue next Sunday (12) with the clashes between Corinthians and Ituano, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) in Itaquera, and between Bragantino and Botafogo-SP, starting at 7:30 pm in Bragança Paulista. On Monday (13th) São Paulo will pick up Água Santa from 8pm at Allianz Parque.