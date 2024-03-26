Ronja. The name alone, pronounced with a fine, Scandinavian rolling 'r', conjures up images of tall trees and mist rising menacingly and enchantingly from a moss-covered forest floor for a whole generation of Dutch people. Of raging waterfalls, a castle split in two and screeching bird witches. But especially of one terribly tough girl who deftly navigates between all these dangers: Ronja the Robber's Daughter.

Anyone who grew up in the eighties (or has parents who did) probably read Astrid Lindgren's famous 1981 book about the tough, eleven-year-old daughter of the medieval robber Mattis who, together with her best friend Birk, experiences adventures in forests full of mythical creatures. Starting this week, the now more than forty-year-old classic can enchant a whole new generation of children thanks to a twelve-episode Netflix series: Ronja the Robber's Daughter.

The series, the first part of which appears on the streamer on Thursday, was written by Hans Rosenfeldt (TheBridge, Marcella) and directed by Lisa James Larsson (Victoria). Two people who happen to have no nostalgic memories of the book or the film that was released in 1984, talk about it during a Zoom call from Sweden. Rosenfeldt because he was just too old when the book came out (of course he read it, but as an adult). And the Swedish-English James Larsson because she grew up in London. “I didn't even know the story at all until three years ago,” says James Larsson. “Although to be honest, I think the lack of personal nostalgia actually worked well. It prevented me from feeling enormous pressure to tell this story.”

The series is an adaptation of the book, Rosenfeldt emphasizes. Not a remake of the film. “The goal was to bring Ronja to a new audience, probably a generation Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings has already seen,” he says. “We wanted to modernize the story without losing the core of the original.”

To fill twelve episodes, Ronja's universe, as Rosenfeldt describes it, had to be expanded slightly. The complicated relationship between Birk and his father Borka is given more space in the series than in the book and Ronja is less likely to get over the fact that her father is a robber, something she detests and will never approve of. Themes that were only touched upon by Lindgren in the book. One of the most striking additions to the series is the village located close to Ronja's castle. The inhabitants suffer from the predatory practices of Mattis and his biggest competitor Borka, robbers who make a sport of attacking every wagon full of goods on the way to the settlement.

The two female knights hunting the robbers are also a figment of writer Rosenfeldt's imagination. “But we have built on Lindgren's ideas in everything. For example, in the original story the knights are also a constant presence in the forest, but they have little effect on the story.”

The fact that the village is a new location within the story also has practical considerations. It provided a place where filming could take place without requiring the presence of Kerstin Linden and Jack Bergenholtz Henriksson, who play Ronja and Birk. The two young actors, who were chosen from four thousand children for the leading roles, were only allowed to film for a limited number of hours because of their age.

Ronja the Robber's Daughter According to the makers, it is one of the largest Swedish television productions ever (the series was only purchased by Netflix after completion). “This is a fantasy series and a costume drama,” says James Larsson. “A series like this, which will also reach an international audience, has never been made in Sweden before.” Filming took place on location for 11 months to capture all seasons. And there was no skimping on the special effects either. The bird witches, for example, who are quite scary in the eighties film but clearly fake, are this time truly imposing, dark creatures that would not be out of place in a horror series for adults. While that Ronja the Robber's Daughter is a series for young children.

“They were made so scary on purpose,” says James Larsson. Because without those dark sides, Ronja is not Ronja, Rosenfeldt also believes: “It makes the fear of what lurks in those forests and the dangers that lurk there, real.” The makers advise parents to watch the series with their small children, children up to the age of eleven. “This is not a series where you put your child in front of the television while you cook dinner yourself,” says Rosenfeldt. Ronja the Robber's Daughter is for the whole family, according to the makers. “We made it for children, but with their parents in mind because we know that today's forties have a strong nostalgic bond with the original.”

Although, according to Rosenfeldt, those forty-somethings who grew up with the robber's daughter have forgotten something that Lindgren's Ronja once really taught them: how much positive influence nature has on our well-being. “I don't think many children these days know how special it is to play in nature,” he says. Something that, according to the writer, is mainly because parents nowadays are too afraid of the dangerous things that can happen in a vast, unspoilt environment, so they do not dare to let their children out. “The generation of children we created this series for does not know how warm your bond with nature can be, or how peaceful you feel when you are alone among the trees. If we can give those children a little push towards nature with Ronja, that would be great.”

The first 6 episodes of Ronja the Robber's Daughter are on Netflix on Thursday. The remaining 6 episodes will follow later this year.