The Rondônia Health Department sent guidelines this Monday (September 2, 2024) to the State’s hospital epidemiology centers on the flow and necessary care when sending samples for laboratory diagnosis of suspected cases of oropouche, dengue, chikungunya, zika, and mayaro.

The increase in surveillance actions, according to a note from the agency, occurs after the confirmation of two deaths from Oropouche, in Bahia – the first scientific literature worldwide of the disease. The victims are women under 30 years old and without comorbidities.

“The disease produces a picture similar to dengue and chikungunya”said the secretariat. It also considered it essential to pay greater attention to people who present signs and symptoms that indicate arboviruses.

The secretariat also declared the “need for correct handling of blood samples” that will be sent to the Lacen-RO (Central Laboratory of Rondônia).

CARE

The note lists the symptoms of Oropouche fever. Sudden onset, fever, headache, arthralgia, myalgia and chills, persistent nausea and vomiting may also be observed for 5 to 7 days. The incubation period of the disease is around 4 to 8 days.

“The appropriate time for blood collection is up to the 5th day after the onset of symptoms and follows the diagnostic protocol for arboviruses (dengue, zika and chikungunya)”according to the secretariat.

In the urban cycle, man is the main host of Oropouche, while the main vector is Culicoides paraensespopularly known as “maruim” or “gunpowder mosquito”.

“Due to its clinical similarity with other arboviruses, the treatment to be followed is the clinical management protocol for dengue, recommended by the Ministry of Health, since there is no specific vaccine or treatment available to date.”

With information from Brazil Agency.