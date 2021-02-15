Solomon Rondon will play in the CSKA of Moscow. The Venezuelan, one of the most important players in the Chinese championship, will leave the Dalian Yifang and it will become one of the most important signings of the Russian league in this market. The agreement is for a loan until the end of the season that pleases all three parties.

After having played in the Rubin Kazan and in the Zenith of Saint Petesburg, where he was champion, Rondon go back to Russian football. The Venezuelan is committed to the capital’s team until the end of the season with the idea of ​​getting back on track and being decisive in the attempt to CSKA of assaulting his former team, the Zenith, in the first position of the leaderboard. Right now there are four points of difference.

“It is an honor to arrive at CSKA Moscow, a great club with a lot of history. I am looking forward to this new experience in my career, I really want to show on the field the trust they have placed in me and to play again in a level tournament like the Premier league of Russia”Declared the attacker.

In addition to the Russian club, before the closing of the transfer market in the Premier League there was interest and polls from both the West Bromwich and from Tottenham of Jose Mourinho.

In addition, the former Malaga among others seeks competitive rhythm, since the Super league China It has been stopped since November. In March a double date of Playoffs and in june Venezuela will try to do a good job in the Cup America, so the presence of your captain is very important.

The player has been training for several days with the Russian club in Spain and will travel with the group in the next few hours to the capital, where he could debut next Saturday in the capital classic against him Lokomotiv.