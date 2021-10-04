Rondanina – It will be a runoff in Rondanina, the smallest town in Liguria. The scrutiny of the municipal elections, finished in just under an hour, has drawn a scenario as unprecedented as it is paradoxical: 22 votes each for the two candidates for mayor. The match between Gaetanino Tufano, standard bearer of the “Innovazione Progresso Rondanina” list and Claudio Casazza, leader of the civic list “Rondanina per noi” was resolved in a draw.

Get a single white card, out of the 45 preferences expressed by the inhabitants of the microscopic center of the Alta Val Trebbia: the turnout was 59.21%. Now it will be up to the ballot, according to the regulations, to establish who between Tufano and Casazza will become the first citizen of Rondanina. The second round will take place in two weeks, Sunday 17th and Monday 18th October. In case of further equality of votes, the oldest candidate will be elected.