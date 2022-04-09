Ronda Rousey hasn’t wasted any time.. The first SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 had her as the first protagonist. On the first night of the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, Ronda lost to Charlotte Flair in a more controversial manner. The “worst woman in the world” managed to subdue the champion, but the referee was KO by a fortuitous set and that despaired the applicant, who was surprised when the referee was able to come to his senses. Thus, Rousey did not hesitate and came out to ask for an “I Quit match”. With that stipulation, the only way to win is for the opponent to say “I Surrender.” She wants to avoid doubts and he wants it at WrestleMania Backlash (May 8). Charlotte didn’t even go out to the ring and from the corridors she answered that “I had no obligation.” That turned on the former champion, who promised that this duel would take place.

As for the other big name of the night, Roman Reigns, left us just as cold. The Universal and WWE champion had planned to announce his next challenge… but he announced that of his cousins. He will send them to Raw to win the red brand tag team titles and thus also be double champions. The news obviously left everyone cold and even more so when Nakamura came out to confront him and was pummeled by The Usos. If someone does not deserve a starting opportunity, it is the Japanese, who degraded the Intercontinental Championship to the maximum after his long reign.

Outside of that, it was debut night. Butch (known in NXT as Pete Dunne) He played his first fight with his new character and lost to Xavier Woods. For his part, he made his arrival with triumph Gunther (formerly known as Walter), who beat local wrestler Joe Alonzo. Gunther did not arrive alone, he did it with Ludwig Kaiser (formerly Marcel Barthel). While, Rachel Rodriguez (Raquel González in NXT) also premiered on the blue brand, in her case without combat. She didn’t dress in a short either, but she came back, Lacey Evans, who returns from her maternity leave and promised a new version. of the rest of the night, Happy Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss at WrestleMania and attacked him. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn launched an open challenge. drew McIntyre accepted it and the Canadian, when things got ugly… he left. In the other fight of the night, Liv Morgan defeated Sasha Banks. Lastly, segments were announced for next week. OnRaw, Cody Rhodes will face The Miz and MVP will have his segment (The Vip Lounge) together with Omos. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will have a rematch against Sami Zayn and Ricochet will expose the Intercontinental Championship in front of Jinder Mahal.