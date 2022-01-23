Genoa – He had never had a theatrical review until now, the Columbia cinema by Ronco Scrivia. The debut is now. And it does not matter if, for the fourth wave in the sign of Omicron, the stages elsewhere are forced to stop waiting for better times. Here, in Ronco Scrivia, there is a group of volunteers who are motivated only by one will: «That of giving an offer of leisure and culture, in total safety, to the community and to the entire area of ​​the Upper Scrivia Valley. And – they say – there is a need today more than ever, precisely because of the pandemic ».

What a force, volunteering. Rossella Merici, 28, municipal councilor in Ronco Scrivia with assignments in sustainable tourism and youth policies, has been the voluntary cashier of the Columbia cinema since 2015. We are in via Vittorio Veneto. And Columbia goes on thanks to the commitment of those who offer their time without asking for anything in return. “During the periods of cinema closure due to the pandemic, we never stood still – says Merici – Thanks to the refreshments we received, we were able to modernize the 140 seats in the cinema and make various improvements. It’s a nice hall, it’s 4k version and it also has a nice stage. And just thinking about the latter we said to ourselves: why not exploit it? Why not start a theater season? ».

Ideas go fast and take shape if there are legs animated by good will. So it happens in Ronco. Where the kids of the Columbia cinema team up with Michela Gatto’s theatrical company.

Thus was born the “New Moon” theatrical review, ready to enter the scene: on February 3 there will be the “Swap party” with the presentation of the season and then, from February 10, it will come alive with “The pianist” by and with Igor Chierici and directed by Luca Cicolella. The theatrical season will go on until June: the last show of this first edition will be “Come il toro” by Annalisa Iovinella and Marta Zito and directed by Michela Gatto and, again with the signature of Gatto, there will be a second show from title “Shakespeare in the moon”.

Columbia cinema goes on thanks to us volunteers since 2006 – explains Merici – we have modernized it, we offer films for everyone, arthouse cinemas and even cartoons for the little ones. The idea of ​​taking a further step arose from two shows that we have proposed in Ronco in recent months, again with the company of Michela Gatto. One, in Pietrafraccia, in the summer, had been really successful both for the location and for the fact that it was staged at sunset and this had made everything really impressive. The collaboration continued on the occasion of the day against violence against women, with an awareness raising initiative. Step by step we wanted to think of something more to offer to Ronco and the whole Upper Scrivia Valley. And the theatrical review was born ». A debut in the name of gratuitousness: the performances of the theatrical review will not be paid for but will be limited, in the end, to a request for a free offer. A new adventure that starts thanks to the volunteers: «The theater company is made up of professional actors but the whole organizational machine is carried out by volunteers» explain from the Columbia cinema.

The curtain rises, we go on stage. There is a desire to be together, even if with all the necessary safety measures. There is a desire for theater in Ronco Scrivia. And with the strength of the volunteers, the desire became reality at the Columbia cinema.