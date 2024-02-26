soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again. In the match that Al-Nassr won 3-2 over Al-Shabab, in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese scored the first goal from a penalty, but his team only settled the match with four minutes left thanks to Talisca. And here a video released on social media surprises Ronaldo first putting his hands to his ears, then his hand to his pubis, mimicking an obscene gesture aimed at the Al-Shabab fans, who had invoked his all-time rival throughout the match: “Messi , Messi!”.



00:23