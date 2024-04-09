soccer

First an elbow to an opponent, then the gesture of hitting the referee. Bad evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated 2-1 with him Al Nassr by Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup. 4 minutes into the 90th minute, the Portuguese elbowed Saud, who he had also clashed with in the past. For this he was sent off by referee Al Hoaish. When the referee pulled out the red card, Ronaldo had the instinct to hit him with a punch or a ball, then he managed to stop in time and left the pitch ironically applauding the referee.



