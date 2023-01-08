football

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in securing a royal residence in Saudi Arabia. The striker, who became a super-millionaire after signing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr with a package worth over £400m, is now staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country and which houses the hotel Four Seasons of Riyadh. Among the various rooms, the choice fell on the Kingdom Suite. The most prestigious apartment is divided over two floors, with 17 rooms. The giant suite has been booked for a month and the British tabloids estimate his hotel bill will exceed £250,000 until he has found a “real home” (in at least a month’s time) for his partner Georgina and their five children.



