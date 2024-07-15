Ronaldo’s lover Georgina Rodriguez showed off her figure in a lace bikini

Model Georgina Rodriguez shared photos from her vacation. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 30-year-old lover of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo showed off her figure in a pink bikini with orange lace inserts. In addition, the celebrity, who posed on a sun lounger, put on a cap from the luxury brand Polo Ralph Lauren.

It is known that Rodriguez went on vacation with the athlete and children.

Last April, Georgina Rodriguez showed off the interior of Cristiano Ronaldo’s yacht, which costs 575 million rubles.