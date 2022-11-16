According to the British newspaper, “Metro”, the English club will impose a penalty on Ronaldo, which will not be less than one million pounds sterling, as a result of the stormy statements he made against Manchester United.

During the interview, the 37-year-old distributed right and left, and his old colleagues, including club legends such as Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, were also spared.

Ronaldo was fined two weeks’ wages last October when he refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham, as the Portugal captain decided to get out of the stadium and head to the tunnel leading to the changing rooms before the match ended.

United are expected to do the same this time around, with Ronaldo facing another fine of around £1m, or about $1.2m.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, may have played his last game for the club and could be released before the January transfer window.

Ban Ronaldo from playing

On the same note, Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag told his team chiefs at Old Trafford that Ronaldo “should not play for the club again”, in the wake of the stormy interview that left the senior players at Old Trafford “angry”.

And Monday, Manchester United issued a statement saying that the club was seeking “full facts” before deciding what to do with Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, according to the British newspaper “Mirror”.

While speculation indicated that United could fine Ronaldo two weeks’ wages, Ten Hag wants to go further and urged his bosses to get him out of the club, according to ESPN.

According to the sources, Ten Hag has already discussed the situation with co-chairman Joel Glazer, CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtaugh, and talks will continue later on Tuesday.

And the Dutch boss is allegedly happy to part with Ronaldo even if United did not sign a replacement during the January transfer window.

Did Ronaldo write his own end?

In addition to the previous reactions from his club, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” exploded a resounding surprise, when it confirmed that Ronaldo might end up without any team next January.

The newspaper highlighted a tweet published by the lawyer specializing in football affairs, David Seligman, in which he said that there is a great possibility that Ronaldo, at the end of the next winter transfer period, will remain without a club.

The lawyer confirmed that his club could not only terminate Ronaldo’s contract, but would also prevent him from joining another team, before the lawyer returned and deleted the tweet, according to the newspaper.

Seligman said on Twitter that United may have the right to terminate Ronaldo’s contract for a “material breach of an implied duty of confidence”.

Simply put, Ronaldo can be fired because United (the employer) has lost faith in Ronaldo (the employee) to the point that he cannot return to work.

And he wrote on his tweet, which he later deleted: “After that interview, it is likely that Manchester United will have grounds to terminate Ronaldo’s contract, a material breach of the implied duty of confidence, as well as express terms related to bringing the club into disrepute.”

So, Seligman, a senior assistant who advises and represents several football clubs, players and agents on a wide range of legal issues, has hinted that United may have “just cause” to terminate Ronaldo’s contract.

And “just cause” refers to the employer’s right to discipline employees or terminate their service for misconduct or negligence, and it is believed that Ronaldo’s actions may fall under the list of “misconduct”.

While the official FIFA rules state: “The contract may be terminated by either party without any consequences whatsoever (whether payment of compensation or imposition of sporting sanctions) if there is a valid reason.”