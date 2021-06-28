Belgium defeated Portugal, led by Ronaldo, 1-0, in the round of 16 of the European Cup, to put Portugal out of the tournament, after an exciting match for both sides.

Many clips of Ronaldo spread, after the referee whistled, most notably his long talk with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, as well as the last words he said to his former Real Madrid colleague, Thibaut Courtois.

The cameras of the tournament monitored the meeting of Ronaldo and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, after the meeting, where the Portuguese star told the brilliant goalkeeper, that his country was “lucky”.

“You were lucky, weren’t you? The ball didn’t want to go into the net today,” Ronaldo said.

The cameras also captured another strange shot, which showed Ronaldo throwing the captain’s armband to the ground, and then kicking it with his foot when he left the field.

This movement was repeated more than once, as Ronaldo had previously thrown the captaincy during a World Cup qualifier match against Serbia months ago, after the referee’s decision after calculating a correct goal.