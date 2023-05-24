Irina Shayk queen of Cannes: between thongs and bras, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex is breathtaking

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 among thousands and thousands of stars has found its queen: Irina Shayk. The ex girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo (long relationship from 2010 to 2015 with the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner who is now linked by Georgina Rodriguez) and former partner of Bradley Cooper (with whom he had a daughter) is bewitching everyone with his sensuality.

Come on Red Carpets at parties in the most exclusive hotels, the Russian supermodel has conquered the Côte d’Azur. The photos – with black diva glasses and nude looks at the gala evening organized by British Vogue and Chopard (thong and triangle bra worn by Irina Shayk decorated with the iconic Gucci monogram print) – they are a real bombshell: at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex is more beautiful than ever

Irina Shayk queen of Cannes 2023 (photo Lapresse)



