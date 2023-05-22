Ronaldo’s ex confesses about his sex life with Il Fenomeno: “Insatiable”

Spicy new revelations about her former sex life emerge Ronaldo “The phenomenon“, the former Brazilian striker of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Inter and Milan. To reveal everything is Michael Umezu41 year old Brazilian bodybuilder, former partner of Ronaldo and mother of one of his children, who told herself starting from a personal fact, what led her to do use of steroids to increase muscle mass.

This has resulted in significant side effects: “At that time, I didn’t know much about the subject. My ex handled it all wrong. By then I had acne, I had thicker body hair. I was losing hair and my voice changed. Also, some hormones such as testosterone increase the libido. Women who use it then have a high libido. I became insatiable in bed. It’s a hormonal side issue.”

Michael Umezu



The bodybuilder is very active on social media and regularly post photos and videos of her at the gym. Recently, right on her Instagram profile, she let it be known that she had undergone a ‘hymenoplasty to recover your virginity. A surgery that he decided to do to achieve a specific goal: “I only want to have sex when I get married in church”, revealed Ronaldo’s ex.

