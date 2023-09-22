CR7 unleashed in the big match in Riyadh. Talisca also scored twice. Kessie’s one of the 3 goals of the defeated rivals, who failed to reach the top of Al Ittihad

Francesco Albanesi

On the evening that precedes the Saudi national holiday, the parade of stars between Al Nassr and Al Ahli is staged in Riyadh. A match with endless emotions: 34 shots in total, 4-3 for Cristiano Ronaldo’s team at the final whistle. The Portuguese phenomenon leads his team with a brace to their fifth consecutive victory: 21 goals have been scored by Al Nassr in the last five. For Al Ahli a super Kessie is not enough to catch Al Ittihad at the top. The others: Al Khaleej moves away from the slums and wins 1-0 at Al Akhdood. Sabiri scored his first Arab goal in his Al Fayha’s 3-1 win against Al Riyadh. Tatarusanu’s team (Abha Club) confirms the negative moment and loses 4-0 at Al Wehda. See also Pep Guardiola, anthology press conference before the Champions

Al nassr-Al Ahli 4-3the others — There are no training surprises. All possible phenomena are in play. The weather in Riyadh is hot, with yellow smoke bombs obscuring the view of the pitch. And it is precisely in the most total fog that in the fourth minute Cristiano Ronaldo places his left footed cross to uncork a crazy match. Both defenses suffer, with the Demiral-Ibanez pair having clear difficulties against the Al Nassr attack. The one who takes the spotlight, however, is Talisca, author of a brace and two assists. Kessie is Al Ahli’s everywhere man, latching on to the play of Firmino, Saint-Maximin and Mahrez. From the half hour mark there was a succession of shots on goal: Kessie reopened it with the usual insertion without the ball, but Talisca made it 3-1 in added time. See also What is the fastest expulsion in the history of Liga MX?

The second opens with a bang: Mahrez, from a penalty, shortens, with Al Ahli throwing themselves into the attack. Balance lost, it’s Ronaldo who extends again in the 52nd minute, 4-2. The goalkeepers are the protagonists, while Gabri Veiga is off the radar. Al Ahli tries until the end, they find the 4-3 with Albrikan with three to go but it’s not enough. Ronaldo celebrates the Saudi holiday with another victory, confirming himself as top scorer with 9 goals.