The Manchester United manager left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench due to the unavailability of the player

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Haag has explained the absence of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup for the first round match of the English Premier League (EPL) against Brighton. This is reported Metro.

Ten Haag said he left the 37-year-old Ronaldo due to the player’s unwillingness to play from the first minutes. He drew attention to the fact that the attacker had a short pre-season. “His form is not at the same level as the rest of the guys,” he stressed.

In a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, Ronaldo played from the first minutes. The forward was replaced at half-time and left the arena before the final whistle. This caused a backlash from ten Haag, who called Ronaldo’s behavior unacceptable.

In July, it became known that Ronaldo expressed his willingness to leave Manchester United. The media attributed interest in the striker from Napoli, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and Sporting Lisbon. The Spanish and Portuguese clubs denied this information.