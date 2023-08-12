Double Ronaldo helped Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup

Saudi Al-Nasr defeated Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Champions Cup. The broadcast was on website Match TV.

The meeting was held at the Al-Taif stadium and ended in extra time with a score of 2:1 in favor of Al-Nasr. In regular time, striker Michael opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized in the 74th minute. In the 98th minute, he scored a double and helped Al-Hilal win the trophy.

For “Al-Hilal” is the former striker of the St. Petersburg “Zenith” Malcolm. The Petersburg club sold the Brazilian football player for a record amount for the Russian championship of 60 million euros on August 3.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nasr on December 30, 2022. The striker’s contract is for two years. His salary at the club is 200 million euros per year.