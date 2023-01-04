London (AFP)

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said that there is no truth to reports indicating that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract with Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia that allows him to join Newcastle if he qualifies for the Champions League.

Al-Nasr presented his new player, who included him in a fictional deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211 million), until 2025.

The 37-year-old striker left Manchester United by mutual consent in November, after giving a resounding television interview in which he criticized Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag and the club’s hierarchy.

“My mission in Europe is over,” Ronaldo said in his first press conference since joining Al-Nassr.

But a report from Spain this week claimed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is considering a possible return to the Premier League.

The report said that Ronaldo inserted a clause in his deal with Al-Nasr that allows him to join Newcastle, which is 80% owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, on loan if he qualifies for the Champions League next season.

Howe denied these rumors about the former Real Madrid and Juventus star, and told Sky Sports: We wish Cristiano all the best in his project, but from our point of view there is no truth to that.