Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Italian club Juventus, was the first in the world to collect 500 million subscribers in various social networks.

The 36-year-old athlete now has the most followers on Instagram – 261 million.His Facebook page has 148 million subscribers, and Twitter – 91 million.

In early January, Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach 250 million Instagram followers.

Last week, he was named the best European footballer of the decade by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Second place went to Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, and third to Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, a five-time Champions League winner and a European champion.