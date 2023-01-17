Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Ronaldo vs. Messi: millionaire auction for a ticket for the friendly match

January 17, 2023
The stars will meet face to face this Thursday in a friendly match.

Almost 2.7 million dollars is the amount for which a ticket has been sold at a charity auction in Saudi Arabia to witness the friendly match between PSG from Leo Messii and a selection of players from the Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldowhich will be played this Thursday in Riyadh.

“Congratulations… The highest bid for the “Above Imagination” charity ticket is 10 million riyals (about $2.7 million) and was submitted by real estate developer Mushraf al-Ghamdi“, the head of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Authority and owner of UD Almería, Turki al Sheikh, announced on Twitter.

He added that this astronomical amount of money will go to the Saudi state charity Ehsan.

‘golden ticket’

Mushraf al-Ghamdia Saudi businessman and CEO of real estate group AqarOne, led the auction almost from its inception a week ago and no competitor has been able to outbid him for this “golden ticket.”

In addition to contributing to a charitable cause, this ticket allows the holder to watch the match from a privileged area and, once the match is over, access the changing rooms and meet Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine and the Portuguese will meet again for the first time since 2020 in a friendly between PSG and the Riyadh Season Team, which will take place this Thursday, January 19, in Riyadh.

CR7 will be the captain of the group Riyadh Season Teammade up of a selection of players from Al Nassr, where the Portuguese plays, and from Al Hilal, another of the great teams in Saudi Arabia.

EFE

