And the British newspaper, “The Sun”, reported that the 36-year-old had bought an “oxygen chamber” to maintain and improve his high fitness.

The Madeira missile will be able, thanks to the device, to breathe fresh air, and transfer oxygen directly to the blood plasma, which helps repair damaged tissues.

The British newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying: “Everyone knows that Ronaldo cares a lot about his fitness, and devotes a lot of time to be at his best.”

The source added: “He has used oxygen chambers before during his football career, but it is not easy to find them in the UK, so he decided to buy one and install it in his home.”

He continued, “If he feels pain at any time, he can use the device and enjoy its benefits. The device will reduce the chances of him missing some matches due to injury.”

The Portuguese star had previously used a similar device in 2016, during a vacation he spent in Ibiza, Spain, to speed up recovery from a knee injury.

There were also reports of Ronaldo shipping a cryotherapy room to Britain when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United.