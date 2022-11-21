Doha (AFP)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he would like to be “the player who tells Messi checkmate” on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which the two eternal rivals are looking for a first world title with their countries, stressing in another context that his dispute with his club Manchester United will not affect his chances. Portugal in football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner created a spherical earthquake when he revealed in an interview last week that he “does not respect” Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, the Red Devils coach, and that he felt “betrayed” by club officials, accusing them of wanting to oust him from the team.

“I have no doubt that this interview, and other interviews with other players, can sometimes shake the player, but it will not shake the team,” Ronaldo said during a press conference from the Portugal training center.

Ronaldo, who will compete in the World Finals for the fifth and most likely last time, was suspended by his club for one match after he refused to enter as a substitute against Tottenham last month and left the field before the final whistle.

The 37-year-old said during the interview that he felt “provoked” by Ten Hag’s reaction, and confirmed on Monday that he did not regret it.

He added, “I don’t worry about what other people think, I speak when I feel like it. Everyone on the team knows who I am and what I believe in.

He confirmed that the recently circulated video of a cold handshake between him and his United colleague Bruno Fernandez, as well as scenes of him joking with Manchester City player Joao Cancelo, were exaggerated by the media.

The former Real Madrid player confirmed: “The general atmosphere is excellent, it is bulletproof. The next player who comes here, you don’t have to ask him about it, don’t talk about me, you don’t have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo… Help them and ask them about the World Cup.

“Seleção” begins its campaign against Ghana on Thursday, before facing Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ronaldo, who made his debut with the national team in 2003, is the all-time top scorer in international football with 117 goals in 191 games.

He recently appeared in a glamorous ad for Louis Vuitton alongside long-time rival Lionel Messi, in which the pair were photographed playing chess.

He said with a smile: “I would like to be the player who tells Messi checkmate. It happened in chess and in football, it will be amazing.”

Argentine Messi, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, won the Ballon d’Or seven times, and is considered by many to be the best player in football history.

Ronaldo commented: “Even if I win the World Cup, this controversy will continue. Some people like me more, others like me less, as in life, some like blondes and some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be appropriate for that.

He added, “But if you tell me that I will not win any more championships in my career, I will remain happy, given all that I have achieved.”