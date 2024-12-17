Six years after taking ownership control of Real Valladolid, through an investment group in September 2018, Ronaldo Nazário has changed his plans and intends to sell the Pucelano club “very soon” to run as a candidate for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The legendary former forward, world champion of the 1994 and 2002 World Cup with the Canarinha team and former player, among other teams, of Barça and Real Madrid, has announced that he will appear in the elections of the Brazilian federation, which will be held between March 2025 and March 2026, with the intention of replacing the current president, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

“We are negotiating a possible sale very soon and should close the deal. “It will not be an obstacle to my candidacy.”

Ronaldo NazárioPresident and owner of Valladolid





“Among the hundreds of things that motivate me to be a candidate for the presidency of the CBF, is recovering the prestige and respect that the national team has always had and that it does not have today,” he told Esporte Balloon the ‘Phenomenon’ on the Verdeamarelha, who in the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 lost against Croatia in the quarterfinals, in the same round that they said goodbye to the Copa América last summer against Uruguay.

“My goal is to make CBF the most beloved company in Brazil, that is the potential we have. For many decades, Brazilian football has always been the escape route for the Brazilian people from everyday problems. The national team’s match arrived and the fans supported, applauded and celebrated together,” he added.

To preside over the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ronaldo is separating himself from the clubs where he had shares. The 48-year-old Brazilian already sold 90% of his stake in the Brazilian Cruzeiro last April and is working to do the same shortly with Valladolid, where he has owned 72.1% of the shares since December 2019.

The 48-year-old Brazilian already sold 90% of his stake in the Brazilian Cruzeiro last April

“We are negotiating a possible sale very soon and should close the deal. It will not be an obstacle for my candidacy,” Ronaldo explained about his intentions with Valladolid.

Since he has been the owner and owner of Pucela, the Valladolid team has been relegated to the Second Division twice (2021 and 2023) and in both cases recovered the category the following year. Currently, Valladolid is in the relegation zone after 17 games, with only 12 points and two games more than bottom club Valencia. The poor streak of results recently led to the dismissal of the promotion coach, Paulo Pezzolano, replaced since Sunday by the Argentine Diego Cocca.