According to the psychologist Aries, the former Juve striker could no longer stand his partner. She frames the moon and uses the lyrics of a song to answer

The psychologist Quintino Aries, a guest during the Noite das Estrelas show broadcast on CMTV, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez they would be in crisis. He would not appreciate the too expansive attitudes of his partner. «All he does is spend, spend and spend. And worst of all, he thinks he lives up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like that.” he said.

But the former Juventus player’s partner replied on social media to what she considers allegations. She did it with an Instagram Stories in which she frames the moon and uses the verses of a Romeo Santos song Yes yo muero. The words seem to be a sharp denial of what has been heard in recent days: “The envious invents the rumor, the gossiper spreads it, the idiot believes it”. More replies than this…

