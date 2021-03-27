Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo threw the captain’s armband and retired after a referee missed his goal against Serbia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier. This is reported by “Championship”.

The conflict occurred in the third minute of the added time of the match, the score of which by that time was 2: 2. Ronaldo made a kick from outside the penalty area, but when the ball rolled to the border of the goal, the Serbian footballer pulled it out with his foot.

The Portuguese informed the referee that the ball crossed the goal line, but the goal was not awarded. Ronaldo was outraged by this decision, for which he received a yellow card. After that, the captain of the Portuguese national team threw the blindfold on the ground and left the field.

The meeting took place at the stadium “Raiko Mitic – Crvena Zvezda” in Belgrade and ended with a score of 2: 2.