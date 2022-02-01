Ronie’s words on Bobo TV

AND’ Ronaldo the super guest of today’s episode of Bobo Tv, on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel. There are many topics covered by Phenomenonhere are the most interesting:

“I live in Madrid, I try to go to Brazil once a month to find my children. Now I will go there more frequently for Cruzeiro (of which he owns ed)”.

Do you enjoy being president of two clubs?

“Actually I don’t do it, at Valladolid there is a CEO who does it in my place. I am the owner, but they are very close to both clubs. They almost destroyed Cruzeiro, they made 150 million euros in debt. ; now I have spent 4 million euros to enroll the players in the championship. Cruzeiro is a great challenge for me, it was a choice from the heart, I didn’t think it was so bad. “

Cassano: You taught me to kick from the inside. Without injuries, you could play alone on the moon.

“We had a lot of fun. I was reminded of a goal by Nicola (Ventola ed) at San Siro, it went well because he threw a bomb (after his heel assist ed)”.

What understanding was there with Vieri?

“With Bobo there was a crazy desire to play together, but unfortunately we did few matches as a couple; the injuries affected us a lot. When he arrived, we went to sell the shirts in Appiano Gentile in a kiosk outside the sports center. it was a shame that we didn’t play so much together, we would have been perfect because he was strong with his head, protected the ball well and shot with his left. He came to Inter for me and could choose between the top in the world: he had great market, he came from a very powerful season. He came to play with me and I hurt myself, c … o! “. See also NFL. NBA, NHL: US sports under pressure - number of corona cases and game cancellations are rising sharply

You were unique, there was a before and after you: when did you realize you were different?

“I tried everything, as a child I saw that I was stronger than the others. The goals I scored by skipping 3-4 players? It’s not something that can be trained. At Inter I told West to go one on one, he believed to be able to stop … (laughs ed). In the football of our generation we did very bad training sessions, I remember that we had to run 6-7 km of running which didn’t help me because I was a sprinter. I did 30-35 sprints per game, I thought I had to reach 40 but I couldn’t convince the coaches of this. With Cuper, because we have to talk about him, we warmed up 3 km. Luckily things have improved over the years. “

“He is extraordinary, he has strength, speed and physical strength. Messi is hungry to score goals, then he is as good off the pitch as everyone of this generation unlike us. Just think if we had had the head of Messi and Ronaldo, we could have double the goals … (smiles) “.

Can Neymar do what you did for Brazil?

“Maybe, I wish him to be able to win the World Cup. In terms of numbers he has surpassed me, Zico, Romario, now he has 5 goals left to overtake Pele. He drives me crazy, he scores a lot, then maybe there is someone who criticizes him for the his private life and because he has won few individual awards “. See also Laia Sanz between cars and motorcycles: Dakar 2022 the next challenge - Video Gazzetta.it

“1994 was my university, unfortunately I didn’t play a minute but in training seeing Romario and Bebeto was very important: they were my inspiration”.

Who is the strongest center forward in the world now?

“In my opinion Benezema, but Lewandowski is very close. Haaland will become very strong, maybe even number one, but he doesn’t have the technique of the first two.”

“He’s too strong, he has this speed and coldness in front of goal that will lead him to become number one. And today I read the news that he will go to Real and earn 50 million a year …. We are the wrong generation (laughs) . The football industry is growing a lot, it is right that the stars take more and more money. If this is the case today it is because there have been players who have inspired them, exactly as happened to us. “

What did you think of the Super League?

“I agree with Bobo, sooner or later it will come. Football is constantly evolving, it is always improving, we do not know where it will stop. It is the most practiced sport in the world, there is no such form of entertainment. top clubs want more and more money to pay the players who cost more and more, that’s why the Super League will not be as they presented it because it was a disaster but it will come. Now there is no dialogue between football leaders to improve the football industry , I don’t understand why FIFA, UEFA and the various Leagues don’t talk to each other. “

“Great leaders Inter, I will necessarily watch the derby. Do you remember when the Italian league was the best in the world? It is an era that is over because there has been no innovation, contrary to what happened in the Premier. Italy he has to recover, there is an incredible football tradition in your country. “ See also The Law sees "bad faith" of UEFA and League against judge Ruiz de Lara

The beginnings in São Cristóvão.

“Yes, before going to Cruzeiro I played there, a club that took a lot from solidarity contributions due to my career transfers. And in fact, when they asked me for a hand on an economic level, I replied: ‘ $ 8 million and you want my help? ‘”.

Do you see the Ronaldo of the future around?

“There are, Endrick is a 15 year old boy, he has a crazy talent. If I can take him? Eh I have to sell Valladolid (ridr ed). Then you have to understand how it develops among the professionals. Then there is another one, Caio del San Paolo, I think from 2004 “.

Milan and Madrid. your two cities of the heart.

“I love Milan, I lived there for 7 years: I have always felt at home”.

Barcelona or Inter, which year were you strongest?

“In Barcelona I only had one year, I can’t tell you. Why do I have to choose? I’m not so sure it was better the one in Barcelona because in Spain at that time it was easier to play. In Italy, I remember, I played against people like Vierchowod, he followed me even when I went to drink water (laughs ed). It was two special years, I hope people had fun like me. People still stop me on the street for the things I did “.