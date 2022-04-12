Ronaldo, president of Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro: “The former Nerazzurri number one and Perez inspired me. Three-handed fight in Serie A, Inzaghi’s team is the one that plays better”

In an interview with Sky Sport, Ronaldo il Fenomeno also spoke about the Scudetto fight and Massimo Moratti, its president during the Inter years. The current president of Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro spoke from his Spanish office, where he shows off a Golden Ball: “It is the one he won in 2002, a good memory. I keep the other in Brazil, like this, wherever I go there is always a beautiful thing that causes me nostalgia “.

Memories and president – “The best memory in football – continued Ronaldo -? I have so many, especially the affection of the people who treat me incredibly well: people respect me a lot. Then the sporting results, all the achievements with Brazil and with the clubs . My sporting life was beautiful, now I have to redo history as president. Who am I inspired by? Moratti and Perez gave me a lot of advice, with the former there is an incredible human relationship, he is like a father. Florentino, with his genius reinvented football with the Galacticos. I learned a lot especially from the two of them “. See also Mexico vs. United States: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Inter – Then we move on to Inter: “The truth about my arrival in Milan? At Barcelona I had a spectacular year after which I had found an agreement to renew. Four days later, President Núñez called me to tell me it was madness and they couldn’t get me to sign the contract, so he released me saying I could bargain with other clubs. At that point Inter moved quickly. Serie A was a great challenge for me, it was league number one. I miss Italy and the Italians. Who wins the Scudetto? It’s a good fight, three of them are in the running but Juve cannot be discarded either. I would say that Inter are the best players at the moment, I hope they can win again. ”

April 12 – 2:13 pm

