David Beauguel, the player who scored the goal that eliminated Al Nassr from the Arabian Cup final, CR7 baton
Not a good time for Cristiano Ronaldo. after theAl Nassr, it was eliminated by Al Wehda in the semifinal of the King Cup with the former Juventus striker who left the field rather nervous, now critics are raining down on CR7’s attitude. The scorer of the match, Jean-David Beauguel, gave an interview to l’Équipe, in which he says he was annoyed by the attitude that the Portuguese had towards him: “I was a bit disappointed . At the end of the match I told him I was a big fan and asked for his shirt. He shook my hand without looking me in the face, with a very derogatory attitude, I would even say snooty. I’ve remained silent because I grew up with the myth of him. I still remember the videos I watched of Ronaldo when I was in college. I understand that he was disappointed after the defeat, that he is a great opponent, but his attitude surprised me. Even on the pitch he was upset, he yelled at his teammates,” Beauguel points out.
However, the Al Wehda player still believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence is an added value for the Arab league: “Aside from the economic aspect, which is certainly positive, I think his presence here is important for the Saudi movement which attracts so many football fans. And his arrival could push other players of his caliber to want to play here. This will allow the development of football, academies, youth training centers ”concluded the player.
April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 17:29)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Ronaldo #opponent #hero #disappointed #derogatory #attitude
Leave a Reply