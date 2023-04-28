Not a good time for Cristiano Ronaldo. after theAl Nassr, it was eliminated by Al Wehda in the semifinal of the King Cup with the former Juventus striker who left the field rather nervous, now critics are raining down on CR7’s attitude. The scorer of the match, Jean-David Beauguel, gave an interview to l’Équipe, in which he says he was annoyed by the attitude that the Portuguese had towards him: “I was a bit disappointed . At the end of the match I told him I was a big fan and asked for his shirt. He shook my hand without looking me in the face, with a very derogatory attitude, I would even say snooty. I’ve remained silent because I grew up with the myth of him. I still remember the videos I watched of Ronaldo when I was in college. I understand that he was disappointed after the defeat, that he is a great opponent, but his attitude surprised me. Even on the pitch he was upset, he yelled at his teammates,” Beauguel points out.