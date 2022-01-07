Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

What if the great Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United? Does he really represent a burden on the “Red Devils”, as some game experts in England claim? Is it related to his failure to return his old team to the path of victories? And what is the fate that awaits him? The super star, after he is over 36 years old?

Many questions are asked in the international media, especially the English and French, and are repeated by old stars and experts in the game, through their television programs, and the answers are in these lines.

At first, Ronaldo does not think about leaving United, but rather is determined to succeed and bring back the old days, but at the same time he annoys him and preoccupies his mind with the lack of spirit that the team is witnessing in its matches, in the English Premier League in particular, not only from the days of the Norwegian Former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but also with current German coach Ralf Rangnick.

This statement confirms that Jorge Mendes, the agent of the “Don”, who has a great influence on him and on his decisions, always says that Ronaldo is very happy at Old Trafford, although he does not deny the player’s anger at the team’s poor performance, his lack of appearance in an appropriate manner, and his decline The level of some of his stars and the shaking of his defense, and he sometimes even complains about not taking advantage of him on the field in the best way.

In fact, “United” is facing a real crisis, not of today, but very old, and may date back to 2013, in which the “Red Devils” won the last league championship, led by the legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson, as quite a few of the club’s successes Competent coaches, but none of them succeeded in returning this championship to the “wheel” of the club’s achievements.

This means that the “Don” is not the only problem, but there are other reasons, related to the team’s lack of work as one unit, and the lack of stability in finding an ideal formation capable of achieving victories, and perhaps the many injuries behind this sometimes.

Mendes exonerates his client of what is happening to Manchester United, and sets an example with his former team Real Madrid, who at times experienced difficult periods in the presence of Ronaldo, but no one dared to accuse the “Don” of being the cause of the problem, because during these difficult periods he did not stop practicing his hobby of recording goals, and even achieving records in many consecutive seasons.

But to be honest, the situation in “Real” is different from that in “United”, today Ronaldo is no longer such an importance for the “Red Devils”, yet Mendes adheres to his presence at “Old Trafford”, because he is fully aware that he is the only club at the moment capable To meet his material demands regarding the salary, and for this he makes every effort, for his continuity with the team, because the only alternative in this case, and who can give him what he is getting now from a large salary, and perhaps more, is to travel to America to play for one of its clubs, This is the only realistic option at the moment, but will the Don accept it?