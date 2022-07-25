Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become a mystery since he retired in his hometown of Portugal for reasons related to family problems, which is the justification that did not convince world football experts, who believe that it is really about the idea of ​​playing in the Champions League “Champions League” on his mind, Which will not be achieved in the new season – for the first time in his football career – after his team fell to sixth place in the English Premier League, which qualifies only to play in the European League.

The real problem facing a player the size and weight of Ronaldo, is that when his agent Jorge Mendes presented him to the major European clubs, he did not find any welcome at all. The agent did it with Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and Atletico Madrid, even if in a picture “Verbal talk”, but most of these clubs have already got their needs from strong new deals, and his huge salary (£480,000) per week, in turn, prevented any serious discussion from being opened with him, even after his agent Mendish confirmed that he had offered to reduce the salary. By 30%, in addition to the transfer compensation that will be obtained by “United” in the event of the departure of his Portuguese star this summer.

The Daily Mail reported that the loan idea proposed by the Manchester United administration may be appropriate, because it means exempting the club he wants from transfer compensation, and the situation may differ in the case of loan, and one of the big clubs agrees to include him.

Portuguese press sources indicated that the name “Don”, the owner of the five golden balls, was repeated in the corridors of Sporting Lisbon, who is participating in the Champions League the new season, and the first club for which Ronaldo played at the professional level before leaving the country.

The sources said that she saw Ronaldo in a car inside the club’s garage, although this does not necessarily mean that he is approaching him, but perhaps he was doing his daily exercises to maintain his physical, technical and mental fitness.

The Daily Mail also reported that the “United” loan proposal apparently surprised Ronaldo and his agent, to the extent that neither of them has responded to it yet!

It is mentioned that if Ronaldo agrees to extend his contract with United until 2024, this means that he will reach the age of 39 when his contract expires!

It remains that the Dutch coach, Eric Ten Hag, the new coach of “United”, is still saying that he needs Ronaldo, and that he is able to integrate him with the group in organizing the new play he has pursued since he came to Manchester this summer.