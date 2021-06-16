Budapest (DPA)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese national football team player, expressed his gratitude to his teammates after they helped him score two goals, to become the most scoring player in the European Championship “Euro 2020”.

Ronaldo scored the second and third goals in the match that his country won 3-0 against his Hungarian counterpart, in the first round of the sixth group competitions in the tournament.

Ronaldo raised his goal tally to 11 goals to become the top scorer in the European Championships after he broke up with Frenchman Michel Platini, who scored nine goals.

Ronaldo said after the meeting: It was important to win, it was a difficult match, and added: I am grateful to the team for helping me score two goals and to be the man of the match, and now I must continue.

For his part, Danilo, the Portuguese national team defender, told the Portuguese network “SIC” that he was happy with the victory and said: “It was a late goal, but we won the match.” After scoring the first goal things were easier.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said that his team experienced a moment of anxiety in the second half, but returned to the right track.