Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Ronaldo Nazario, the “legend” of Brazilian football and Spanish Real Madrid, said that it would be “crazy” to see Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian Erling Haaland alongside Englishman Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland has been shining in the English Premier League since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He broke many records and contributed to City winning the treble (the local league, the Champions League, and the FA Cup) last season, and within a short period of time he became a “legend” with… “Bloomoon.”

Haaland refused to rule out rumors of a possible future move to Real Madrid, and said: No one ever knows what will happen in the future.

Ronaldo hopes that this will happen, and Haaland has already moved to Real Madrid, as he said in an interview with the Daily Mail: Real Madrid’s policy is to attract the best players in the world, and Haaland is one of the best players in the world, and all clubs want to obtain his services, and he is currently playing for a wonderful club that does not… He believes, and does an exceptional job, and I think Haaland is happy there at the present time, although I hope that there is a possibility of seeing all the distinguished stars together in the same club, in reference to Real Madrid, for which he played at the beginning of the third millennium.

Ronaldo, the world champion who won the 2002 World Cup with the Samba national team, added: If that happens, and Mbappe and Haaland meet Bellingham at Real Madrid, that will remind me of the “Galactics” stars who flocked to Real Madrid, such as the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, the Portuguese Luis Figo, and the Englishman David Beckham. And others.

He added: It is crazy to see Real Madrid playing with all these stars at the same time, and it is certain that it will be an incredible team at that time.

Ronaldo admitted that this represents a major challenge for Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, in terms of managing and taming all these stars, although I believe that involving excellent players together is much better than putting not-so-good players together, and therefore there will not be a major problem for the coach.

If Haaland's move to Real Madrid seems difficult and far-fetched at the present time, Ronaldo believes that the matter is different for Mbappe, as all evidence indicates that he is on his way to Real Madrid at the end of this season, after he notified his club Saint-Germain of his departure on next June 30.

Ronaldo moved on to talk about Bellingham, praising him and the role he plays in Real Madrid, and expressed his admiration for his “easy and easy” style that reminds him of Zinedine Zidane, noting that he was surprised by his wonderful start in the Spanish League, scoring 20 goals, and assisting 9 other goals, in 31 years. A match he participated in in various competitions this season.

Ronaldo added: Bellingham could make the difference with his English national team in the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), which will be held in Germany this summer.

Ronaldo was keen to stress that the “Three Lions” team has been playing well for 5 years, and was unlucky in the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, and expressed his belief in the team’s ability to win the tournament.