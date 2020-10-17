The years spent with Irina Shayk were not in vain. Cristiano trained in Russian 👏 Photo published by @sportsru

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a live broadcast in Instagram talked to subscribers in Russian. Fragment published in Instagram Sports.ru.

“To your health. How are you? Good, ”- said the Portuguese in response to a request from one of the users to pronounce a couple of phrases in Russian.

On October 13, it became known that Ronaldo had contracted the coronavirus. The striker left the location of the Portuguese national team and is now in self-isolation in Turin.