And the Manchester United star congratulated his girlfriend on her 28th birthday, in his own way, by showing her clips on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Ronaldo published the video on his official account on “Instagram”, with a comment in which he said: “Congratulations, my love.”

The video included clips from the documentary recently revealed by the “Netflix” platform, which deals with the biography of the Spanish supermodel and her relationship with Ronaldo.

It is reported that Ronaldo has been linked to Georgina for almost 5 years, and he has a daughter with her, and is expected to give birth to twins this year.