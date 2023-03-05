Ronaldo, surprised: boy yells at him that Messi is better, that’s how he reacted

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi it has no borders. Now that the Portuguese plays for Al Nassr in Arabia, there is no shortage of provocations, even if they are innocent.

After the game that Al-Nassr played at home against Al Baten, the Portuguese experienced a particular episode.

‘Messi is better’

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

The star’s team managed to overcome the game 3-1 with goals at 93′, 112′ and 114′, although none of them from Cristiano Ronaldo.

When the star went to the dressing room, he was surprised by the cry of a child, who wanted to make him uncomfortable.

“Messi is better”, the minor shouted from a stand when Ronaldo was passing by.

On social networks, the video has been used for manipulation, with false translations of Ronaldo’s reaction.

The only thing he said out loud was: “It was not an easy game, it was not an easy game.”

The episode takes place just after Messi will win the award The Best to the best player of 2022, after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

SPORTS

More sports news